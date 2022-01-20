Letter: Re: the Jan. 3 opinion “US would be more happy with more people.”

Rarely have the limitations of our economic model been so pointedly elucidated as in this piece. What at first glance appears to be deliberate farce is, in fact, central doctrine. Let’s see how this goes. We need a growing population, to provide a greater work force, to produce more supplies, for the greater demand, of the growing population, needed to provide the greater work force... sheer economic gobbledygook. How about this one? Growing populations produce more innovators, finding more potential solutions to environmental problems, resulting from growing populations, needed to provide more innovators...
Our system is stuck in an infinite loop. It is time for a Malthusian wake-up call. This audaciously exuberant trumpeting of the most short sighted economic dogma, coupled with this misdirected concern over poor population performance, is akin to being distractedly fixated on air speed during a plane crash. Clearly, this author is caught in a fantasy world of perpetual happy times rife with “restaurants and street musicians” as the true metrics of lasting prosperity.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
