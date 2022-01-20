 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Jan. 3 opinion “US would be more happy with more people.”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 3 opinion “US would be more happy with more people.”

  • Comments

Rarely have the limitations of our economic model been so pointedly elucidated as in this piece. What at first glance appears to be deliberate farce is, in fact, central doctrine. Let’s see how this goes. We need a growing population, to provide a greater work force, to produce more supplies, for the greater demand, of the growing population, needed to provide the greater work force... sheer economic gobbledygook. How about this one? Growing populations produce more innovators, finding more potential solutions to environmental problems, resulting from growing populations, needed to provide more innovators...

Our system is stuck in an infinite loop. It is time for a Malthusian wake-up call. This audaciously exuberant trumpeting of the most short sighted economic dogma, coupled with this misdirected concern over poor population performance, is akin to being distractedly fixated on air speed during a plane crash. Clearly, this author is caught in a fantasy world of perpetual happy times rife with “restaurants and street musicians” as the true metrics of lasting prosperity.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News