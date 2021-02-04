 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 31. article "Social Security & You: Social Security is a worldwide phenomenon"
Letter: Re: the Jan. 31. article "Social Security & You: Social Security is a worldwide phenomenon"

Editor,

Prior to Social Security's introduction in America, people took care of each other. Family members, churches, communities, and even businesses helped support the down-trodden. When the Great Depression occurred, these capabilities were reduced or eliminated, due to widespread effects of a compromised economy. Because corruption and asset manipulations by the federal government (characteristics of socialism) contributed greatly to the economic collapse, it became an associated "duty" to help those it had ruined financially. That does not make it GOOD.

The proclaimed intent of Social Security was to help Americans recover from depression years, but history is showing that it was opportunistic to get a foot in the door, so that more widespread socialist practices could be introduced later. Americans in general are a compassionate bunch, and if given a chance to redeem history, they just might prefer to take care of each other, rather than leave that in the hands of a non-compassionate government. Just because everyone else is doing something doesn’t necessarily make it right.

Mike Wahl

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

