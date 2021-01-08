Letter: Re: the Jan. 4. article “Arizona town teams up to fight COVID-19 food insecurity”

Re: the Jan. 4 article "Ajo group bands together to fight food insecurity during pandemic."
So inspirational to read the story of the town of Ajo stepping up to make sure everyone had food to eat. Helping each other is the key to getting through not only the pandemic, but to a better future. Congress just did this as well: passing a bipartisan relief package. There is much left to be done to combat the pandemic and the tidal wave of hunger it caused, not to mention the looming tsunami of evictions, and rampant un-and-under-employment. We can continue to help each other by contacting our representatives, asking them to continue passing legislation to beat this pandemic and its fallout. This crisis is a time to reset and put America on the road to equity for all. Our calls and letters to our members of Congress can make it possible.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.