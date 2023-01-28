Letter: Re: the Jan. 5. article “Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary”

I see that your article about Biden's reward to those who killed two female Trump supporters includes a spurious reference to officer Brian Sicknick as a "victim" of the riot, which is a lie. Initially, his death was reported as due to an "attack by Trump supporters." Eventually, that lie was exposed as the propaganda it was. The Democrats have spent a lot of time and money to conceal what really happened that day. We may never find out the truth. I suppose we could ask Ray Epps and his accomplices but that is very unlikely.