Letter: Re: the Jan 5 letter "Reproductive policies"

This letter to the editor should be Exhibit A for the confused "reproductive policies" of the left. The author states, "They don't need 'poor planning' lectures from men who will never have to worry about pregnancy." I thought their position was that a "man" can get pregnant? The newly confirmed Supreme Court justice was unable to define what "woman" is in her confirmation hearing. In a congressional hearing in September 2022, Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Planned Parenthood doctor said men can get pregnant. So which is it?

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

