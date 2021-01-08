 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 6 article "Time for a real debt forgiveness act."
Letter: Re: the Jan. 6 article "Time for a real debt forgiveness act."

Re: the Jan. 6 letter "Time for a real debt forgiveness act."

My wife and I both come from modest beginnings and put ourselves through state universities. When our two children were very young, we started setting aside a small amount each month to help fund their college educations. When selecting universities, my kids considered several factors, not the least of which was affordability. My son graduated from ASU last year and when my daughter graduates from NAU in the spring, my family will have incurred zero college debt.

I think people should be given the chance to make financial decisions for themselves and be held accountable for those decisions if the result has negative impacts. We sacrificed and made prudent financial choices regarding college (and credit card use for that matter), so the Government, and by default my family, should not be expected to come to the rescue of those who spent beyond their means.

Bob DeBolt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

