Re: the Jan. 27 article "Arizona lawmaker says parents should get list of vaccines' ingredients."
Thank you for allowing this story to be heard. And thank you Senator Paul Boyer for being a compassionate human. I can't believe why anyone wouldn't want to know what they, and/or their kids are about to be juiced up with is a problem, It's completely ridiculous a Bill has to be written to mandate something so OBVIOUS! The only thing "CONFUSING" would be why former Arizona health director Will Humble doesn't want everyone to know this? Especially, with the insert that never gets handed out, or you get looked at in disgust whilst questioning the authority of a pediatrician to see such document. Strange those who push the product don't wish to disclose the horror inside.
Concerned and Informed parent from NYS,
Joe Prybski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.