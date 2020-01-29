Letter: Re: the Jan. 27. article “Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary”

There were stark differences between Sunday's two NYT headline articles. In one, the Iranian president apparently threatened to resign if his military didn't admit their role in the Ukrainian plane crash claiming 167 innocent lives. In the other, our current officeholder continued protesting his innocence of the reasons for his recent impeachment, despite all evidence to the contrary and more information becoming public knowledge every day. Meanwhile, as his anti-environmental/immigration policies destroy endangered desert habitat, his administration (Pompeo) berates reporters and lies about the encounter, his senatorial supporters crash secure deposition hearings and also berate reporters (Lesko, McSally), and our governor emulates his policy-by-midnight-tweet (Ducey) in reaction to free speech demonstrations of social justice concerns. Riling a marginal base with juvenile, selfish behavior is beneath the dignity of any elected office and should result in removal. If you can't vote accordingly, please resign now instead.
Camille Kershner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.