Letter: Re: the Jan. 27. article “Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 27. article “Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary”

There were stark differences between Sunday's two NYT headline articles. In one, the Iranian president apparently threatened to resign if his military didn't admit their role in the Ukrainian plane crash claiming 167 innocent lives. In the other, our current officeholder continued protesting his innocence of the reasons for his recent impeachment, despite all evidence to the contrary and more information becoming public knowledge every day. Meanwhile, as his anti-environmental/immigration policies destroy endangered desert habitat, his administration (Pompeo) berates reporters and lies about the encounter, his senatorial supporters crash secure deposition hearings and also berate reporters (Lesko, McSally), and our governor emulates his policy-by-midnight-tweet (Ducey) in reaction to free speech demonstrations of social justice concerns. Riling a marginal base with juvenile, selfish behavior is beneath the dignity of any elected office and should result in removal. If you can't vote accordingly, please resign now instead.

Camille Kershner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

+2
Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary
Opinion

Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary

  • Updated

"And I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!" - Sally Field, accepting the Best Actress Academy Award for "Places in the Heart" in 1985. Establishment Democrats fear him, cable news pundits dismiss him as unelectable and Trump supporters celebrate his success. But how do rank-and-file Democrats feel about Bernie Sanders? They like him. Right now, they like him. A new ...

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News