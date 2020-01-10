Letter: Re: the Jan. 7. article “Ex-Wildcat Khalil Tate: ‘Not my plan’ to play positions other than QB in NFL”

Radical dilemmas like the current debacle in D.C. require radical solutions. I think there is only one way to shake the national cage and reunite the country and it may be the only possible way forward for the Democrats. WHOEVER ends up with the Democratic nomination MUST pick a Republican for a running mate. If none will accept, then an Independent might make the difference with undecided voters. Whichever, preferably a person that still has some sense and doesn't pander to the World Petroleum Cartel. The Affordable Care Act was originally Mitt Romney's idea. I wouldn't hesitate to vote for a Warren/Romney ticket. You can hardly reach across the aisle any more than that. Think about it.
Matt Finstrom
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.