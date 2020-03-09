Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Experts warn of immigration-reform predators”

Many of us have been concerned about the national debt. Most particularly the percentage of annual revenue that the Federal Reserve must pay on bonds that have been sold to investors (aka lenders). And BTW, China is our biggest investor. That is to say that they own a very high percentage of our national debt. FYI, the average percentage of interest we are currently paying to investors is 4.55%. If you compare that with the .91% rate that we are now borrowing (aka agreeing to pay to lenders), the Federal Reserve is now making an astonishing 3.5% improvement on its loans. That is to say that we/USA can pay a significant amount of our national debt at the astonishing low rate of .91%
Someone once said that: "Behind every dark cloud is a silver lining."
I think that God is shining on us still; at least with one side of his face.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
