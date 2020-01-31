Letter: Re: the Jan. 31. article “Heart Healthy Diet”

I am responding to Nancy Tweeter's Heart Healthy Diet article. She recommended reduced consumption of beef, pork, lamb, game, fatty meats, full-fat dairy, butter, and coconut oil. Will following this advice reduce risk for heart attack? It depends. Meat contains arachidonic acid (AA), an omega-6 fatty acid that is absolutely essential . Without it, animal life would not exist. However, excessive intake can be problematic for human health. To learn more, Google - David Brown arachidonic acid, Anna Haug arachidonic acid, Anna Haug animal products, and Olaf Adam arachidonic acid. I'm just a nutrition nerd. Anna Haug and colleagues are animal science researchers. Here's what they say about polyunsaturated fats: "The combination of inadequate intakes of EPA and DHA with overconsumption of AA is now one of the major causes of high rates of cardiovascular death in many of the 'old' industrial countries..."
David Brown
North side
