Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Justin Spears: Death of sports hero Kobe Bryant a blow to my basketball-fan family”

Re: the Jan. 30 article "Death of a sports hero: What Kobe meant to a family of basketball fans."
As a native Angeleno now living in Tuscon, Justin Spears' article truly represented the feeling of loss and sorrow that Kobe's fans are feeling throughout the world over, especially those who lived in the LA area and watched him during his 20 year career from the moment that Kobe put on his No. 8 jersey. For myself, I'll always have the memory of watching The Lakers play whether at home or sports bar with my way knowing that Kobe was going to put on a show of game that could only be described as magical. When I learned of the tragedy, all I wanted more than anything was to rush back to LA to hug and embrace my family, tell them how much I love them, and mourn in my hometown over the loss of our superstar, his daughter, and the seven passengers that were on that flight. This article made me feel as if I was with my family seeking comfort. Thank you, Mr. Spears, for this article.
Karina Vazquez
East side
