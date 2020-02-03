Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Justin Spears: Death of sports hero Kobe Bryant a blow to my basketball-fan family”

Re: the Jan. 30 article "Death of a sports hero: What Kobe meant to a family of basketball fans."
As many in our nation mourn the loss of a sports titan your article highlighting childhood through collegiate memories of him was poignantly penned. The pictures you painted made it as easy to visualize you zipping around your backyard as it was to see you wrapped up in your mom's embrace and your dad's jumps for joy! No doubt there are countless others in Tucson, LA and beyond who have similar treasure troves in their minds eye. And though now intertwined with inexplicable sadness at Kobe's passing, those indelible memories will one day eclipse the pain and sorrow to shine as bright, perhaps even brighter than he was to so many during his extraordinary life.
S. Kellie Williams
Foothills
