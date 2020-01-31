Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Letter: Re: the Jan. 27. article “Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary””

Recently, your resident "cartoonist" took a gratuitous swipe at Bernie Sanders. Can the cartoonist be so shallow that he opposes Bernie because he's a, shudder, Democratic Socialist, as he indicated. Or because he's a corporate media stooge that we hear so much about.
In my experience, most people who oppose Bernie have never listened to Bernie. I would like to issue a challenge.
A conservative blogger named Joe Rogan recently interviewed Bernie. Bernie compactly discussed every major issue. This excellent interview quickly made it to 10 million views, with over 180,000 comments. Many commentators said thy had been opposed based on the views of others, but were now voting for Bernie.
Is it too much to ask the cartoonist to view the interview (youtube.com, search for rogan 1330) and clearly state where he disagrees with Bernie. Please don't argue that free tuition is unreasonable, because I attended the UofA at a time when tuition was free.
John Kromko
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.