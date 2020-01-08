Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Letters to the editor”

I don't know what to think or how to react to the latest US overseas drone attack.
But imagine that the tables are turned: If a big bully country, say China, were to send a drone to eliminate Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell in Washington, the US reaction wouldn't be anything short of an overwhelming and devastating response.
Would we consider such a foreign provocation and assassination to be a "declaration of war"? What about our allies -- would they offer to help us strike back?
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
