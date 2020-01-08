Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Letters to the editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Letters to the editor”

I don't know what to think or how to react to the latest US overseas drone attack.

But imagine that the tables are turned: If a big bully country, say China, were to send a drone to eliminate Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell in Washington, the US reaction wouldn't be anything short of an overwhelming and devastating response.

Would we consider such a foreign provocation and assassination to be a "declaration of war"? What about our allies -- would they offer to help us strike back?

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News