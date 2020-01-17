Letter: Re: the Jan. 11. article “Letters to the editor”

Re: the Jan. 11 letter "Thankful Trump wasn't president during WWII."
How sad the writer would prefer a man who many consider to be the closest thing the US has had to being a dictator, FDR and his 4-terms, over a man who acted decisively when the opportunity was presented in taking out a known international killer of thousands. Had President Trump been in office in the 1930's, one wonders how long Hitler and his axis of evil would have been at work. Millions of souls later, we will of course never know. But yet you praise a man who had to wait until a bombing on US soil to lead a declaration of war. I am confident that men the likes of Eisenhower, Reagan, and yes Trump would have found a way to stop the evils of WWII long before FDR did.
No thanks. We have the right man in the oval office; wish he WAS there for WWII.
Wayne Penazek
Northwest side
