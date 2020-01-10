Letter: Re: the Jan. 7. article “Local Opinion: Methodists bring Christianity to the crossroads”
Re: the Jan. 7. article "Local Opinion: Methodists bring Christianity to the crossroads"

Re: the Jan. 7 article "Methodists splitting church a sign of desperation."

The photo is from my home state, Kansas. I grew up in Western Kansas and went the United Methodist Church through Junior High and High School. The preacher's son and I were best friends and lovers. How shocking, two gay boys.

In 1987, I moved to Tucson and eventually met my husband at St. Francis United Methodist Church—a reconciling Congregation. I became a Sunday school teacher for 12 years there, and it was a joyous thing for me.

My experience at St. Francis was an extraordinary pivot point in my life. I was released from fear. I am so grateful for the opportunity for my husband, who left a “pray away the gay” and I to have met, fallen in love, and now are married. We are grateful to a reconciling congregation that fully embraced LBGBTQ folks.

And, the sky did not fall nor did Angel’s wings.

Dennis Embry

Northeast side

