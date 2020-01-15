Letter: Re: the Jan. 13. article “Local Opinion: The Chief Justice and his impeachment court”

Re: the Jan. 13 article "If Roberts chooses not to take part, there won't be an impeachment trial."
Attorney Mark Sykes essentially grants Chief Justice John Roberts a veto power over the President's Impeachment trial, if and when the Speaker Nancy Pelosi gets around to delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Sykes correctly quotes that portion of the Constitution that states “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.” Notwithstanding that crystal clear language containing the mandatory word "shall," Sykes claims (just three sentences later) that "there is nothing in the Constitution that compels the participation of the chief justice." Huh? Article I, Section 2, which Sykes just quoted, mandates the Chief Justice preside over the President's impeachment trial. It is not discretionary. His participation is mandatory. Unless Chief Justice Roberts possesses a legitimate reason to recuse himself, he must preside.
George Ferko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.