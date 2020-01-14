Letter: Re: the Jan. 10. article “Local Opinion: You probably know a Tucson family just like mine. Be our ally”

Re: the Jan. 10 article "Supportive community can keep transgender children safe from harm."
As a senior transfeminine intersex person who was forced to play male most of my life, only able to live authentically, safely and with access to proper healthcare for the six years I've lived in Tucson, I can't adequately express how grateful I am to be a member of the local rainbow community with all these happy kids and successful trans adults who live here. I give little prayers of thanks every time there's a murder, beating, some gross violation of a transgender person's human rights that makes the news or my siblings complaining about microaggression they constantly face in their communities.
These things don't happen here. If i get misgendered, i say that i'm not male and most people apologize. I hardly ever have to even give the trans 101 rap to anybody. For that, we can all thank parents like Meghan Mogan and all the other parents in the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance.
Tommie Wasserberg
Downtown
