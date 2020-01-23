Letter: Re: the Jan. 23. article “World leaders rally in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism”
Letter: Re: the Jan. 23. article “World leaders rally in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism”

Other Groups were the Targets of the Nazi Genocidal Policies: The Forgotten Holocaust:

Ukrainians 5.5 - 7 million

Jews (of all countries) 6 million +

Russian POWs 3.3 million +

Russian Civilians 2 million +

Poles 3 million +

Yugoslavians 1.5 million +

Gypsies 200,000 - 500,000

Mentally/Physically Disabled 70,000- 250,000

Homosexuals Tens of thousands

Spanish Republicans Tens of thousands

Jehovah's Witnesses 2,500 - 5,000

Boy and Girl Scouts, Clergy, Communists, Czechs, Deportees, Greeks, Political Prisoners, Other POWs, Resistance Fighters, Serbs, Socialists, Trade Unionists, Others Unknown

Francis Saitta

Downtown

