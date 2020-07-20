Letter: Re: the July 10. article “Letters to the Editor”

I watched the House Judiciary hearing on Thursday, July 11th about actions taken by AG Barr and his top deputies. As John Elias, a whistleblower from DOJ antitrust, was speaking, a GOP member (Louis Gohmert) was creating a knocking sound on his desk, which disrupted the proceedings, obscuring the sound for Elias’ opening statement. Other GOP (Jordan, Collins) kept interrupting about the order of the room. There were microphone problems, too. When Aaron Zelinsky, a Federal Procecutor, (speaking from lawyer’s office due to covid concerns) came up, each GOP questioner referred to his lack of deference in being at a remote site. Jordan went after arcane details and off-topic Obamagate. GOP performances were without substance to the topic at hand. The discussion of DOJ interference in the Stone case was part of the hearing, and hours later, the President commuted the guy’s sentencing. I am appalled at their behavior throughout. Their job is to respond to the issue at hand, not to be disruptors. Unbelievable.
Mary Andersen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
