Letter: Re: the July 11. article “Social Security & You: There is no marriage penalty with social security”

Maybe it is outside the scope of the article, as all questions referred to retirement benefits. However, there IS a marriage penalty on Disabled Adult Children receiving Social Security Disability Insurance under a parent's record. If a DAC were to marry, except to another person receiving SSDI, they would lose all their benefits. There was a bill introduced (California SJR-8) to urge Congress to remove this penalty. I am not sure of the status of the bill. But I hope that the issue receives some attention and the penalty is removed so that all may marry without risking losing the benefits they rely on.
Shannon L
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.