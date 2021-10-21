 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the July 11. article “Social Security & You: There is no marriage penalty with social security”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 11. article “Social Security & You: There is no marriage penalty with social security”

  • Comments

Maybe it is outside the scope of the article, as all questions referred to retirement benefits. However, there IS a marriage penalty on Disabled Adult Children receiving Social Security Disability Insurance under a parent's record. If a DAC were to marry, except to another person receiving SSDI, they would lose all their benefits. There was a bill introduced (California SJR-8) to urge Congress to remove this penalty. I am not sure of the status of the bill. But I hope that the issue receives some attention and the penalty is removed so that all may marry without risking losing the benefits they rely on.

Shannon L

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News