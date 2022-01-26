Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”

Twenty years ago, the Supreme Court, by a partisan 5-4 vote, installed George Bush as the 43rd President and Democrat Al Gore consented to withdraw his objection of vote fraud in Florida, despite having garnered more votes and a right to recount votes in Florida. His political career ended.
Instead of using due process to recount and in an effort to deflect their feckless response to the Supreme Court theft of an election, Democrats blamed "the left" for losing.
In response to the 2020 election outcome, Republican Donald Trump - also claiming voter fraud - threatened to stage a coup by refusing to relinquish the White House.
Before he left Washington, Trump called for resistance by government officials and an attempted Insurrection at the US Capitol. Despite a lack of evidence, many lawsuits and costly recounts were held.
All the while, stories about vote recounts abound, with the specter of a Trump run in 2024.
And this is the greatest democracy?
Richard Kaiser
Midtown
