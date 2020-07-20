Letter: Re: the July 13. article “Letter: Covid-19”
I don't know what the bruhaha is all about.

The president said on video (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-downplaying-deaths-claimed-us-100000-milestone/story?id=70888441) the coronavirus is a Democratic hoax, that he wouldn't set an example and protect others by wearing a mask, that CV-19 will magically go away, that hexachloraquin or commercial disinfectant could protect us against the virus, that the U.S. has managed the pandemic well and therefore it would not result in more than 10, 60, well, certainky no more than 100,000 American deaths, that youngsters couldn't catch the virus, and if they did it wouldn't affect them as severely, that we should reopen schools, bars and fitness clubs, and party.

If we take the leader of the free world at his word, we should have nothing to worry about.

How's that working out?

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Catch the latest in Opinion

