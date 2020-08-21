 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 13. article “Letter: In defense of Fitzsimmons”
Regarding the 8/16/2020 Letter to the Editor " Stock Market Flourishes Under Trump"; As James Carville noted, "It's the economy, stupid". The stock market is not the economy. 52% of adults in the US own stock, The top 10% of the adult population own 81% of the stock wealth and the top 1% own 38% of the stock wealth. The stock market does not represent the totality of the economic health of this country, but rather represents a relatively small group of people. If you only vote for the the stock market, you're voting for the candidates that support doing away with social security, medicare and the post office.

Karl Schaeffer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

