Letter: Re: the July 14. article “Feds: AZ can't use federal COVID relief funds for tax cuts”
Letter: Re: the July 14. article "Feds: AZ can't use federal COVID relief funds for tax cuts"

Any theory of "racism" and any approach to reducing our nation's racial problems must, for me, convincingly deal with: 1. The advances made by Asian-Americans in recent decades and 2. The advances made in the same period by Black Americans in many sports.

Until these matters are dealt with, I remain committed to a colorblind society based on equality of opportunity - not of results - and with no racial preferences for anyone.

Dr. James Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

