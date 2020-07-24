Letter: Re: the July 14. article “Post-Redskins, Washington has long road toward new name”
Letter: Re: the July 14. article “Post-Redskins, Washington has long road toward new name”

If Dan Snyder, owner of Washington, D.C.'s NFL team was smart (which his 19 years of ineffective general management has proven that he is not), he would keep the traditional burgundy and gold color scheme and dignified logo of this historic sports franchise and simply change the name to the Americans, thus honoring the native peoples who inhabited this land at the time of our founding and most of the rest of us who consider ourselves one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. New fan chant: E pluribus unum!

Kurt Schmidt

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

