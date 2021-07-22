 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the July 17. article “Letter: 'Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 17. article “Letter: 'Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit”

  • Comments

The tax credit works by giving parents their own tax refund for 2021 early. It is not an extra $250. If the parents want to opt out and get their regular refund next year, they can do that. Or they can get it now, but will not be able to claim those same taxes again in the spring. In a few cases, they may actually have to pay taxes on this early refund, depending on their earnings for 2021.

This is a nationwide policy. Some of these families desperately need it now. Maybe they lost their job due to Covid. Maybe they lost a spouse with Covid. Maybe they're behind on the mortgage. The amount of money is a tax credit already figured into the income tax for everyone in the country with children. Remember, $75,000 doesn’t buy as much in some states as in Arizona.

Julie Becker

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News