Letter: Re: the July 17. article “Letter: 'Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit”

The tax credit works by giving parents their own tax refund for 2021 early. It is not an extra $250. If the parents want to opt out and get their regular refund next year, they can do that. Or they can get it now, but will not be able to claim those same taxes again in the spring. In a few cases, they may actually have to pay taxes on this early refund, depending on their earnings for 2021.
This is a nationwide policy. Some of these families desperately need it now. Maybe they lost their job due to Covid. Maybe they lost a spouse with Covid. Maybe they're behind on the mortgage. The amount of money is a tax credit already figured into the income tax for everyone in the country with children. Remember, $75,000 doesn’t buy as much in some states as in Arizona.
Julie Becker
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.