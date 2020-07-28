Letter: Re: the July 17. article “Letter: The National Anthem is under attack by the left”

Re. the letter of July 17th about the National Anthem being under attack by the left, I also have never liked Lennon's "Imagine" because of its atheistic and anti-nationalist sentiments. "This Land is Our Land" is good for sing-alongs but I don't think it appropriate for a national anthem .
Having worked and traveled overseas during much of my life, I have come around to a globalist ideology. I feel deep patriotism to our country, but I also realize that we are only 4.3 percent of the world's population, so we had best accept the other 95.7 percent as what they are, people with the same hopes and dreams as us. So I guess this brands me as a liberal patriotic globalist.
I do agree with the writer on the best choice being the "Star Spangled Banner". Despite its warlike theme I always feel inspired by "the land of the free and the home of the brave."
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
