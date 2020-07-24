Letter: Re: the July 19. article “Letters to the editor”

I find it infuriating that there are those in our culture who are so self-absorbed with the preservation of their civil liberties that they would ignore their social duty when a life-threatening situation faces our citizenry. With the current pandemic now running rampant in our nation, our responsibility to each other should be obvious: self-sacrifice to ensure mutual security and wellness.
Yet, too many heartless individuals would cling relentlessly to their habits, conveniences, and comforts at this time of national crisis; particularly by not wearing a face-mask and/or carelessly participating in inappropriate gatherings that promote community spread of the Coronavirus. Such irresponsibility will surely lead to the loss of yet another child, senior citizen, or neighbor who deserved to live another day.
Now is the time for maturity and cooperation; nothing less! I’ll wear bells on my elbows and reflectors on my heels if it helps to save another life!
Gary Vella
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!