Letter: Re: the July 20. article “Letters to the Editor”

Jay Ambrose in his column published July 20 makes the preposterous claim that "the most serious threat to free speech in America today comes from the leftists keeping conservative speakers away from universities, academic bosses telling scientists their research is ideologically amiss and journalists being told to go for a walk because of insufficient progressive bias." Really?
As much as I (a First Amendment absolutist and card-carrying member of the ACLU, if you must know) support the ability of everyone to express his or her opinion in any forum, is the pearl-clutching fear of conservative snowflakes forced to defend their views on Twitter really a greater threat than Trump's use of the military to clear a path through mostly-peaceful dissenters for his Bible photo op? Or than a squad of anonymous DHS goons vacuuming protesters from the streets of Portland?
Mr. Ambrose needs to examine his priorities.
