Letter: Re: the July 21. article “Letter: Supreme Court Decision on Birth Control”

People think of “ America” as “The Land of the Free”, I am sorry to say that phrase is no longer relevant. The recent decision from SCOTUS to allow Employers to prevent me and every other woman from receiving Birth Control is unimaginable. Reproductive Rights is non negotiable. It is important to have control over bodily autonomy .There are many inequalities facing women but especially for Women Of Color from getting access to Birth control , family planning services. SCOTUS placing this rule only shows how far behind America .Having control over my body is not up for debate. The cost of Birth Control is so high but buying Viagra is not. No one lifts the price of Viagra for men or controls their body so why should Women face this. Having access to Birth Control and other forms of contraceptives uplifts women and allows them freedom to thrive and be independent. America needs to go forward, we cannot go back now !
Ranjana Iyer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
