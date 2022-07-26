Letter: Re: the July 22nd letter "Analogy"

How about an analogy about how Arizona, along with 36 other states in this country only teach abstinence only sex education? Or how only 18 states require information about birth control to be taught to students? Could you also make an analogy about how most forms of birth control rely on the uterus-haver to take? Or the many birth control side effects uterus-havers have to deal with? How you need to see a doctor to acquire these forms of birth control? Oooh, how about an analogy about how men whine about wearing condoms, and some will take theirs off during sex unbeknownst to their partners? I'd really like to see one about how, despite all the protection, covering all bases, one can still end up pregnant.