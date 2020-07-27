Letter: Re: the July 23. article “Letter: Vote because your life depends on it”
I keep hearing politicians and pundits referring to our country as a Democracy. This is false. The word Democracy appears nowhere in either the Declaration of Independence, or the U.S. Constitution.

In fact, Article 4 Section 4 of the Constitution states: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government."

We are a Constitutional Republic, NOT a mob-rule democracy.

James Cross

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

