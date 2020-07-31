You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: the July 29. article “Letters to the Editor”
After days of stirring tributes from all quarters of the American public, John Lewis is about to be interred as a true American hero. Notably, there are only sparing tributes from elected Republican figureheads, obedient as always to their master. Donald Trump brooks no deviations from the party line, and has made it quite clear by his refusal to honor John Lewis, not even by a de rigueur appearance at the US Capitol for the first black person given that honor. Perhaps he begrudges that it may never be His honor.

Charles Rooney

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

