Mr. Nordmeyer' opinion piece is right on point. He has eloquently described the dysfunction directly attributable to political parties. He is not alone in thinking that America would be better off without them.

We must devise a way to return the essential function of elections to the people. I suggest we start by reforming our primary systems, especially presidential preference primaries. In America, no legitimate voter should have to join a political party, even temporarily, in order to vote.

James Morrison

Foothills