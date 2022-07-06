 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 3 letter “The unborn have a voice again.”

I, too, have studied embryology. However, I’m feeling deprived since I missed that lesson that revealed the irrefutable proof-of-personhood evident in the inevitable emergence of characteristically human-like features during fetal development. Likewise, I rue my absence during the disclosure that reflex actions to direct stimulation, by appearing to the human observer as typically human-like, serve as self-evident proof of pain perception, despite an inadequately developed nervous system. And, I should have concluded on my own that nothing can so convincingly demonstrate full humanity to a fellow human like a beating heart. Further, despite biological science having so persuasively demonstrated that all cells, whether fish or fowl, are “programmed” to do something, who can argue with the anthropomorphic compulsion of humans to regard a cluster of cells as possessing transcendent properties.

And, finally, I’m now compelled, forevermore, to marvel at that special ability of a simple ultrasound to confirm beyond doubt that an incipient human-like form is more than an object of empathy.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

