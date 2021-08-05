 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 30. article “Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews”
Letter: Re: the July 30. article "Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews"

Donald Trump and his allies are involved in an all-out assault on our American democracy. His co-conspirators are bankrolling fly by night audit firms like “Cyber Ninjas” who have supported Trump’s lies from day one. We are lucky to have honest and forthright elections officials in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania who have stood up to the withering personal pressure by Trump to cast doubt and his demand to "find votes." Not many would argue with an audit with no hidden agenda. $5.6 million, that’s a lot of influence on the company head of “Cyber Ninjas,” who will declare Trump the real winner and with our Republican led state legislature will spark a national insurrection to overthrow our government and establish Trump as dictator. His voters are ready to rise up. The FBI and US Attorneys need to be all over this because Arizona’s Attorney General is in their bag. Don’t blink Arizona, the cow in Phoenix is going to kick over the lantern.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

