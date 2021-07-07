Letter: Re: the July 5. article “Jonathan Hoffman: Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people”

Re: the July 5 article "Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people."
Absolutely. Let's take this even further: Giving a decent meal to people who are suffering from food insecurity will actually hurt them in the long run so we should obviously stop doing that. According to Thomas Sowell, whose quote ends Hoffman's article: "people are poor not because of exploitation or bias but because they don't produce". People are hungry because they don't produce, people are homeless because they don't produce. I trust the sarcasm in what I am saying is clear: Hoffman is engaging in the kind of "blame the victim" nonsense that usually is brought out at about the point in a political debate when those who want to keep on exploiting the marginalized in our society have nowhere else to turn to support their cruel and heartless policies.
Lynn Nadel
Midtown
