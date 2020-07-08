Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Commentary: More than policing needs to change”
Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Commentary: More than policing needs to change”

Dear Editor,

Thanks for the excellent piece on reforming the justice system to bring equity to all Americans. And of course we need to look at the stark differences in basic needs among working people: full time work should be able to pay for housing, health care, food, transportation, and education. This means creating a living wage for all workers. In the moment, relief in the form of renters assistance, a moratorium on evictions, and an increase in funding to SNAP to fight hunger, have all been passed by the House. For any of these changes, our voices are needed to bring about the political will. We do this with our calls, letters, and visits to those who represent us. And our votes in November. Congress will listen if we speak up.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

