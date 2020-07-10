Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Coronavirus update: Protective gear for medical workers running low again; surprise recipients of PPP loans”

As a retired R.N., I am surprised that almost no warnings are publicized concerning protecting our eyes. The face shield, used mostly in hospitals, will protect the eyes but few of the general public even own one. The eyes can pick up the virus just like the nose can. With the recent news that the COVID-19 virus can hover in the air, somewhat like dust, eye protection is extra important.
Previously one could assume that by avoiding people in a store, one would be safe as no one was coughing or sneezing on you. Now, if the virus stays afloat in the air, most of the store is a potential danger zone. One can buy tight fitting, wrap around work glasses at a hardware store that are inexpensive and relatively comfortable. It seems to me a reasonable extra effort to make to protect ourselves and our families.
Mary Pacholczyk
Oro Valley
