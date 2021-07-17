Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letter: By Jon B. Wang, M.D”

I can no longer tolerate the propagation of lies on Fox talk shows. In no way can it be considered "opinion" or "free speech". The network is a clear and present danger to democracy itself.
What to do to make an impact? I was still financially supporting the Fox News network through my streaming subscription, even if I chose not to watch it. Fox News makes its revenue, in addition to advertising, through relience on the carriage fees it receives from each cable or streaming provider—a very large chunk of monthly cash from each of our subscriptions.
The disinformation that Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham, Bartiromo et. al air each day are being subsidized by yours and my own monthly payments. Is it worth it? Not to me. I'll impact their collective pocketbooks. I cancelled my streaming service today.
You can do it too. Or change to a plan that doesn't include Fox. There are other ways to get the daily news. Support newspapers, local and national - read and discern thoughtfully!
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.