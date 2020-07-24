Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

The letter writer used the word “stupid” nine times in his diatribe. I have an even better word to use for those who are intent on destroying anything and everything that America stands for and to vote against President Donald J. Trump. Fools, they are! Anyone who believes that the Democratic Party has America’s best interests at heart is a fool! To vote for them is actually a vote for socialism/communism. That makes them fools!
Amy Anderson
East Side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
