Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

As a retired psychiatrist I find myself wanting both to read current news, which will no doubt make me angrier (albeit better informed), and to skip current news, which will no doubt make me feel less aware. Striking a balance is not easy. Anger is one of my defenses against fear. I have more difficulty feeling ignorant, maybe out of pride, maybe out of curiosity, maybe because I know that others have ways of seeing things than I do. Ouch! I just acknowledged that maybe I don't know everything and maybe I'm not always right. Guess I don't really believe that anyone else is always right either. Though I'm probably more right than they are. Maybe a local newspaper could invite letters like mine. Oh wait a second....it's lying on my desk somewhere here next to my social media, my solitaire games....somewhere here!
Richard Bradley MD
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
