Letter: Re: the June 10. article “Letter: Trump needs a second term”

It is a very bad take to call out hypocrisy when comparing demonstrators protesting police brutality and racism and those who protested against state and local government stay-at-home orders. On the one hand, we have protests denouncing police brutality and racism, which disproportionately affects blacks/minorities. On the other hand, we have protestors against stay at home orders because such orders interfere with their ability to get a haircut, tattoo,... well, you get my drift.
Alejandro Gonzales
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
