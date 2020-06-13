Letter: Re: the June 10. article “Letter: Trump needs a second term”
It is a very bad take to call out hypocrisy when comparing demonstrators protesting police brutality and racism and those who protested against state and local government stay-at-home orders. On the one hand, we have protests denouncing police brutality and racism, which disproportionately affects blacks/minorities. On the other hand, we have protestors against stay at home orders because such orders interfere with their ability to get a haircut, tattoo,... well, you get my drift.

Alejandro Gonzales

Rio Rico

