Letter: Re: the June 11. article “Letter: What is deserved by all”

Trump: I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.
Reporter: So, you are a racist.
T: No, I just said that I am the least racist person.
R: So among the racists, you are the least racist?
T: That’s what I said.
R: If you count yourself among the racists, you must be a racist.
T: No! What? (Pause). Have you seen my bible? Ivanka, bring me “a bible.”
William Velez
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!