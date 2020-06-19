Letter: Re: the June 11. article “Letter: What is deserved by all”
Letter: Re: the June 11. article "Letter: What is deserved by all"

Trump: I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.

Reporter: So, you are a racist.

T: No, I just said that I am the least racist person.

R: So among the racists, you are the least racist?

T: That’s what I said.

R: If you count yourself among the racists, you must be a racist.

T: No! What? (Pause). Have you seen my bible? Ivanka, bring me “a bible.”

William Velez

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

