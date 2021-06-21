 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the June 12 article "Climate anxiety means fewer babies."
Letter: Re: the June 12 article "Climate anxiety means fewer babies."

Re: the June 12 article "Climate anxiety means fewer babies."

Finally, we’ve been told, we can feel more upbeat knowing that the time has come to “stop blaming overpopulation for environmental woes...”, and redirect our focus on the actual problem; overindulgent consumerism. This puzzling attempt to shift blame away from overpopulation toward the consequences of overpopulation leads, naturally, to the impotent solution that if everyone would just do the right thing we could fix everything.

Oh, and did you know that young people are having less sex? Apparently, the average young mind now responsibly engages in a thoroughly cogent analysis of the impact of population on a warming planet before indulging rash impulses. So, don’t despair. When faced with the gloomy conclusion reached by serious analysts that the carrying capacity of the Earth has already been exceeded, cheer up, knowing that young people are finally coming to their senses and that all we need to do now is get all the people of the world to agree to do the right thing. Problem solved.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

