 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Shipping container homes, founded in Tucson, to debut in Denver”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Shipping container homes, founded in Tucson, to debut in Denver”

  • Comments

Is your reporter on the payroll for the company bringing these hideous blights to Denver? Because a paid marketing content writer couldn’t have written a better press release. Where was her editor to ask simple journalistic questions like, “How does building 62 cheap, pop-up, 450-square foot apartments that will cost renters up to $3,500 a month actually address the problem of affordable housing?” And, “How does it do anything but line the pockets of these scheming, get-rich quick developers who are shamelessly exploiting the great housing crisis in America?” Shame on everyone involved, and everyone who let this advertisement go unchallenged. Keep these monstrosities out of Denver.

John Moore

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News