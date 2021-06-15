Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Shipping container homes, founded in Tucson, to debut in Denver”

Is your reporter on the payroll for the company bringing these hideous blights to Denver? Because a paid marketing content writer couldn’t have written a better press release. Where was her editor to ask simple journalistic questions like, “How does building 62 cheap, pop-up, 450-square foot apartments that will cost renters up to $3,500 a month actually address the problem of affordable housing?” And, “How does it do anything but line the pockets of these scheming, get-rich quick developers who are shamelessly exploiting the great housing crisis in America?” Shame on everyone involved, and everyone who let this advertisement go unchallenged. Keep these monstrosities out of Denver.
John Moore
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.