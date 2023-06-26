Many of Donald Trump’s supporters complain about the disparate treatment they believe that Hilary Clinton and President Biden received for similar conduct, since they were not or have not been indicted. Many analysts have pointed out the differences between those cases and Trump’s. I was a criminal defense attorney in Tucson for 35 years and often had clients complain about other defendants whom they believed had received better plea deals or sentences for conduct as bad or worse than their own. While I sympathized with them regarding the many arbitrary factors inherent in our justice system that lead to wildly inconsistent results, I understood that this is not a defense to one’s own illegal conduct. Trump may whine about Hilary not being subjected to his refrain to “lock her up,” but that does not excuse for one minute his own illegal behavior.