Letter: Re: the June 15. article “Tucson Opinion: 'Defund the police' doesn't mean what it sounds like and that's a problem”

I agree with Tony Zinman's view recently published in the Arizona Daily Star that "defund the police" is actually a rather unhelpful slogan. I would suggest "repiece the police." It provide a clearer mission to mend or restore our police departments. Plus, it also brings to mind peace. We need as much of this as possible.
Tim O'Connor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
